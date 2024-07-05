Navcoin Trading Down 16.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,881.17 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00022057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010582 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

