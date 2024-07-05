Critical Review: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) vs. UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UMC and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get UMC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than UMC.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

UMC has a beta of 21.98, indicating that its share price is 2,098% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UMC and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.45 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -38.91

UMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats UMC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

(Get Free Report)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.