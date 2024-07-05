Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $311.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.16.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.97. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.