Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) were up 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 10,176,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,426% from the average daily volume of 666,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.30.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

