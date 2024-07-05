Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Trading Down 12.4%

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.29 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.16). 6,302,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 2,704,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is currently -3,846.15%.
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.
