Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 66,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 273,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,270,179 shares of company stock worth $28,397,761 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.