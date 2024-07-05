AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 7,799,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 36,917,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.