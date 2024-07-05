Arvest Investments Inc. Sells 3,421 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

