Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 46,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 31,062 shares.The stock last traded at $66.21 and had previously closed at $65.93.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

