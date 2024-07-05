Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.43. 147,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 629,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

