Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

AXON opened at $296.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

