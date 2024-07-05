Veracity Capital LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

