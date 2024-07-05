Veracity Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

EPAM stock opened at $185.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

