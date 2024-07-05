Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,590,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.02 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $558.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.