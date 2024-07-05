Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSLV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

PSLV stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

