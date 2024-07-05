Veracity Capital LLC Sells 676 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after buying an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after buying an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $53.32 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

