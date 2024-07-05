BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 77,533 shares.The stock last traded at $104.57 and had previously closed at $104.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.