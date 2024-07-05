BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 77,533 shares.The stock last traded at $104.57 and had previously closed at $104.34.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
