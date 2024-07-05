Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.38

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 27991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

About Transcontinental

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

