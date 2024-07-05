iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.25

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 103717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

