T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.39

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 67191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,488,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

