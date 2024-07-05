Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 431989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,541,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 877,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

