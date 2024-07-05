Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $278.50

Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 278.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.52), with a volume of 377835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.47).

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,610.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.07.

Schroder Oriental Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

