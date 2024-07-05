RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $242.95 and last traded at $243.38. 83,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 731,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

RH Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.69.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

