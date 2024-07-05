TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.64

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 180221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.97%. TORM’s payout ratio is 55.30%.
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
