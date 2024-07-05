iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.44

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

