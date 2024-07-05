iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.44

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.43, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
