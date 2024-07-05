Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 1,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

