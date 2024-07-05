New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 620 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $64.79 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

