Decred Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $11.99 or 0.00021664 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $193.79 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00081112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010605 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,168,902 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.