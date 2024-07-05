Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $156.64. Approximately 1,361,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,002,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

The stock has a market cap of $288.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

