Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and $553,197.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,587,996 coins and its circulating supply is 78,567,962 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

