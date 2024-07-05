SALT Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $8,281.23 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008421 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,228.09 or 0.99830022 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00063424 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01695785 USD and is down -16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,349.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

