Avalanche Price Reaches $24.45 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $24.45 or 0.00044202 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and $567.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,553,509 coins and its circulating supply is 394,207,139 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.