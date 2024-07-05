Pollux Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $206,909.78 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $206,909.78 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,587,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,587,837 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,586,082.848126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.29442388 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $202,765.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

