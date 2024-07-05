Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Reaches $2,935.27 on Major Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,935.27 or 0.05305781 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $463.20 million and $10.51 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 285,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 285,437.20972207. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,929.34223213 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,462,102.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

