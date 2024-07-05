Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124.50 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $124.50 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $21.46 or 0.00038794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,322.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00559386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00061744 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

