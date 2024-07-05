Everscale (EVER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Everscale has a total market cap of $101.02 million and $1.06 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,679,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,586,748 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.