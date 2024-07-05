American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

