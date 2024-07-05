American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 81,524 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 61,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 108,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 469,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

