American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 39,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 107,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

