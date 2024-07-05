American National Bank & Trust Co. VA Makes New $355,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

