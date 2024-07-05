Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of VXUS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
