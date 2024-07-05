Insight Folios Inc Buys 3,107 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $13.00 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

