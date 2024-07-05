Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.34 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

