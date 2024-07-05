Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 716,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 264,149 shares.The stock last traded at $63.32 and had previously closed at $62.58.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
