Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.