Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EBMT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

