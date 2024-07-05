ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,435,000. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after buying an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $17,914,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $14,997,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

