Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FSCO opened at $6.40 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.