Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FSCO opened at $6.40 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.
In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
