Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $224,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $182.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The stock has a market cap of $946.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.