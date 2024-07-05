Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.